Friday Night Frenzy, January 7, Part one

Rush begin series against Iowa, RC Central travels to SF Jefferson
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:00 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush turned a lot of heads in their four-game series against the Utah Grizzlies last week, and they had hoped to do the same Friday night against the Iowa Heartlanders. Plus, the undefeated Rapid City Central girls basketball team took a trip out to Sioux Falls to face off against the Cavaliers. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks it all down in the first Friday Night Frenzy of the new year.

