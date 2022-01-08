Advertisement

The former Rushmore Mall is hosting a Community Heroes Blood Drive until Saturday

Vitalant is hosting its Community Heroes Blood Drive at the former Rushmore Mall.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Community Heroes Blood drive is happening this weekend at Uptown Rapid, formally the Rushmore Mall.

Saving lives is the top priority for Vitalant, and blood donors everywhere, and extra blood is especially needed this time of year. Vitalant is hosting its Community Heroes Blood Drive at the former Rushmore Mall.

Tori Robbins, communications manager at Vitalant, said that there is a drop in blood supply after the holidays, and the pandemic has made that shortage worse.

She adds, however, that blood drives are essential.

“It is a critical healthcare activity that must continue so we have a safe and consistent blood supply,” Robbins said. “So, we’re seeing people come out to help during the pandemic.”

For those who are willing to give blood this weekend, there are snacks and food provided by community sponsors.

There are also prizes waiting to be claimed by those helping to save lives.

“This is always a great thing to do, and you’ll save a life by donating blood,” Robbins said. “But, also at this blood drive, you’ll get a t-shirt for donating and you’ll automatically be entered for a drawing to win a big-screen TV.”

The Community Heroes Blood Drive runs through Saturday.

