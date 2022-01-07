Advertisement

Wyoming mayor resigns after controversial texts made public

Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King announced her resignation Thursday
Louise Carter-King is stepping down as mayor of Gillette. Carter-King sent a letter of...
Louise Carter-King is stepping down as mayor of Gillette. Carter-King sent a letter of resignation to the city council Thursday evening, two days after she took to the city’s Facebook page to apologize for remarks made in private messages revealed to the public. According to that Facebook post, multiple private communications between Gillette’s former City Administrator Patrick Davidson and Carter-King were sent out to city officials by Davidson in December.(City of Gillette)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - The mayor of Wyoming’s third-largest city has resigned after text messages she sent with off-color and denigrating remarks became public.

Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King announced her resignation Thursday, two days after apologizing for the texts about City Council members and other local officials. Carter-King says in her resignation letter she never intended to hurt anyone but recognizes she hurt people and damaged relationships with the texts disclosed by a former city administrator. The city did post an unredacted copy of her text messages.

The Gillette News-Record reports the City Council plans to appoint a new mayor. Carter-King became mayor in 2015. She previously served on the city council.

