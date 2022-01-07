Advertisement

Turning Milder Today; Seasonably Cool this Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Finally, some warmer air moves in from the south and southwest today on the heels of southwest winds. The warmer temperatures will have a hard time making it to the northern plains, but 40s for highs can be expected around the Black Hills.

A cold front will bring temperatures back down to normal over the weekend - not nearly as cold as it has been.

Next week will feel more like spring as a sprawling ridge of high pressure aloft builds in from the west. Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions.

