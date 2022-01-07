Advertisement

Much warmer air settles in for the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:52 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is about to feel like a heat wave moved into South Dakota and Wyoming. Temperatures will gradually increase overnight, where some could be in the teens by sunrise.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the day and end up in the 30s and 40s across the area. A few snow showers will be possible on Saturday with temperatures in the 30s for many. It’ll be a little breezy. The coolest day will be Sunday, where highs will be in the 30s for many, which is right around normal.

The warm air returns next week as highs will be back in the 40s and 50s! Break out the flip flops because that is going to feel balmy compared to the below zero temperatures we have had recently! The nice weather sticks around for all of next week.

