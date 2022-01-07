Advertisement

Minnesota man convicted of kidnapping child in Watertown

Peter Groenhoff was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping
Peter Groenhoff was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping.
Peter Groenhoff was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping.(KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) - The man accused of trying to kidnap a child while he was working at the Menards in Watertown has been convicted by a jury.

Thirty-nine-year-old Peter Groenhoff of Canby, Minnesota was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping Thursday. The charges stem from an incident in May of 2018.

Prosecutors say Groenhoff was working at Menards when he picked up a 4-year-old child and quickly walked away from the youngster’s family. The child’s father pursued Groenhoff and told him to stop, but Groenhoff continued on until he was caught in the employee break room. Police eventually arrived and arrested him.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop leads to drug bust
El Nevado
New Mexican restaurant opens in downtown Rapid City
Protesters holding medical freedom posters in downtown Rochester Monday.
Mayo Clinic fires approximately 700 unvaccinated employees
The Rapid City Police Department is looking for the public’s feedback on the current state of...
Rapid City Police Officer legs run over during a routine traffic stop
National Guard Send off
More than 100 soldiers are sent off for deployment

Latest News

Louise Carter-King is stepping down as mayor of Gillette. Carter-King sent a letter of...
Wyoming mayor resigns after controversial texts made public
Matthews Opera House ushering in 2022 with jazz concert and art exhibit
Matthews Opera House ushering in 2022 with jazz concert and art exhibit
SD Legislature’s Rules Review committee approves Noem’s abortion restrictions
HealthWatch
HealthWatch--New Year’s resolutions