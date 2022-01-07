Matthews Opera House ushering in 2022 with jazz concert and art exhibit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center provides the Black Hills community and beyond a space for creativity and entertainment.

After a jam-packed holiday season, the beginning of 2022 has a lot to offer the community as well.

“We’re resuming our popular Bellman Brown Bag lecture series this month,” said Darren Granaas, executive director for the opera house. “On Wednesday, January 12 at noon up in our theater, BHSU Professor Desy Schoenewies will update our residents on the ongoing programs of the Black Hills State University Art Club. She’ll also talk about upcoming opportunities for community members to be a part of another city mural that will be going up next to the old city hall. It’s free to the public, and we have some amazing hot coffee to warm everybody up, provided by our sponsor Common Grounds. We’ll also be presenting South Dakota legends Jami Lynn (our very own Spearfish icon), and the JAS Quintet from Sioux Falls. Jami is of course a prolific singer/songwriter who explores and blends bluegrass, folk, pop, and jazz genres in interesting ways. JAS has been the preeminent jazz combo in the upper midwest for quite some time now, and their partnership with Jami goes back years. When they perform together, it’s really something to see. We last hosted them in the fall of 2019, so we’re excited to have them back. I had a chance to see them perform some newer and reworked material. I’m hoping they play their version of Billie Holiday’s “Trav’lin Light.” This will all take place on January 14 at 7:30 p.m. Cabaret-style table seating and premier wines will be available for this performance. Tickets are $30 for table seating and $20 for balcony seats.”

“The Matthews will be presenting an art exhibition by BHSU art faculty and students,” continued Granaas. “It will feature paintings, drawings, 3d works, photography, and digital works based on the theme “out of the box.” The show opens next Monday (January 10), and there will be an opening reception on Friday, January 14, from 5-6 p.m. This will also coincide with the kick-off of Spearfish’s 3rd annual Chinook Days (which runs until January 22. The Matthews will also be hosting a free mural painting event co-sponsored by the BHSU Art Club. This event will take place in our theater on Saturday, January 29, from 11 to 4 p.m. Ages 5 and up, no painting skills required! The pained sections will be pieced together as a mural later in the spring in downtown Spearfish.”

