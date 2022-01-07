HealthWatch--New Year’s resolutions

We’re just about a week into the new year. So how are you doing with your New Year’s resolutions? Hopefully, those resolutions involve your health. Dr. Taylor Kapsch from Creekside Medical Clinic has some great ideas in this week’s HealthWatch.

“With the new year comes a variety of resolutions. Although many people have very busy lives and might not think that they have time to exercise, it is important to prioritize your physical health. Regular exercise is key to good health. It will make you feel better and has been shown to improve both quality and quantity of your life. The benefits of movement include lower blood pressure, lower stress and help with anxiety and depression, keep bones strong, control blood sugars, help control weight, and lower the chance of dying from heart disease. The three main types of exercise are: aerobic exercise which raises a person’s heart rate like walking, running, or riding a bike. Resistance training helps make your muscles stronger. Stretching helps your muscles and joints move more easily. It is important to have all 3 types of exercise to ensure your body, muscles, and joints are as healthy as possible. If you have not exercised before or have not exercised in a long time, talk with your doctor before you start an exercise program. If you have heart disease or risk factors, such as high blood pressure or diabetes, your doctor may recommend you have an exercise stress test before starting an exercise program. When you do start an exercise program, start slowly. The American Heart Association recommends at least 30 minutes of exercise at least 5 days per week. You should call your doctor if you develop pain or pressure in your chest, arms, throat, jaw, or back; nausea or vomiting; feeling like your heart is fluttering or racing fast; or feeling dizzy/faint. If any of these develop with exercise, stop exercising and call your doctor immediately. I’m Dr. Taylor Kapsch with Creekside Medical Clinic with today’s health watch wishing you a healthy and prosperous 2022!”