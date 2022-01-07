COVID cases continue to grow in South Dakota, fear of ‘twindemic’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The State of South Dakota is reporting its second case of the omicron variant. Medical experts are concerned about its easy transmissibility, combined with a potential spike in flu cases.

South Dakota is at the highest number of COVID-19 infections since December of 2020. Medical experts are saying given the easy transmissibility of the Omicron variant, it is now becoming the dominant strain of the virus.

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said that one of the main concerns right now is how severe the variant is.

“We don’t know that yet, at least from South Africa the report is that it’s not as severe, but the sheer numbers are what’s so concerning.”

Kurra said that coronavirus strains aren’t the only thing to be worried about in the new year.

A “twindemic” might be on the horizon, with people testing positive for both COVID and the flu.

Kurra said that people may be at risk of getting both if they don’t take precautions.

“There’s a risk that you can have rising omicron cases and flu cases. There have been reported co-infections where the same persons have both the coronavirus and the flu.”

Kurra recommends masking up, getting vaccinated, and boosted.

