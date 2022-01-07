Advertisement

COVID cases continue to grow in South Dakota, fear of ‘twindemic’

Medical experts are saying given the easy transmissibility of the Omicron variant, it is now...
Medical experts are saying given the easy transmissibility of the Omicron variant, it is now becoming the dominant strain of the virus.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The State of South Dakota is reporting its second case of the omicron variant. Medical experts are concerned about its easy transmissibility, combined with a potential spike in flu cases.

South Dakota is at the highest number of COVID-19 infections since December of 2020. Medical experts are saying given the easy transmissibility of the Omicron variant, it is now becoming the dominant strain of the virus.

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said that one of the main concerns right now is how severe the variant is.

“We don’t know that yet, at least from South Africa the report is that it’s not as severe, but the sheer numbers are what’s so concerning.”

Kurra said that coronavirus strains aren’t the only thing to be worried about in the new year.

A “twindemic” might be on the horizon, with people testing positive for both COVID and the flu.

Kurra said that people may be at risk of getting both if they don’t take precautions.

“There’s a risk that you can have rising omicron cases and flu cases. There have been reported co-infections where the same persons have both the coronavirus and the flu.”

Kurra recommends masking up, getting vaccinated, and boosted.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop leads to drug bust
Protesters holding medical freedom posters in downtown Rochester Monday.
Mayo Clinic fires approximately 700 unvaccinated employees
The Rapid City Police Department is looking for the public’s feedback on the current state of...
Rapid City Police Officer legs run over during a routine traffic stop
Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland

Latest News

Some might say Rapid City started off the new year hot with fires.
Some might say Rapid City started off the new year hot with fires.
The temperatures have dropped dramatically in the Black Hills but the amount of people seeking...
While temperatures drop, there’s an increase of people seeking shelter out of the cold
El Nevado
New Mexican restaurant opens in downtown Rapid City
Sioux Falls Police Department
Former Sioux Falls officer charged with assault