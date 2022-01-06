While temperatures drop, there’s an increase of people seeking shelter out of the cold

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When the Black Hills becomes frosted over, a warm place to stay is harder to find for a struggling community.

“We have 58 beds and they’re full, and then we have 47 additional people sleeping on the floor so we’re very very full,” Lysa Allison, executive director at Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Cornerstone Rescue Mission is experiencing an influx of people seeking shelter away from the freezing temperatures.

However, their resources are stretching thin.

“We are always in need of coffee, and milk, and eggs because that’s more people who we have to feed. We really are in need of towels, and twin bed sheets, and pillows,” said Allison.

Last year, Cornerstone saw fewer people entering their doors because the government helped get people hotel rooms during the height of the pandemic.

But, this year is a different story.

“We’re finding more women and children again and more people that need housing so we just open the floor. It’s too cold for anybody to be outside,” said Allison.

However, even though the temperatures are predicted to rise, Cornerstone’s capacity remains the same.

“Most of them will probably stick around, yeah, and that’s ok, we know where they are, we know that they’re safe, that’s the most important thing,” said Allison.

