Some might say Rapid City started off the new year hot with fires.

Some might say Rapid City started off the new year hot with fires.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On the first day of the year, the Rapid City Fire department responded to a car fire, then a structure fire and another vehicle fire the next day, another structure fire on the 3rd. The next day a camper caught fire and Wednesday they put out a structure fire.

Brian Povandra, chief of fire operations at Rapid City Fire Department said last year was a record for call volume and this year is following the same trend.

”Things go in streaks sometimes, just a weird chain of events where we’ve hit the first of five days we’ve had five fires, or six fires in those five days so I wouldn’t say it’s a prediction of what’s going to happen for the year but it is kind of strange to be that busy with structure fires or vehicle fires in that short of time frame,” said Brian Povandra, chief of fire operations at Rapid City Fire Department.

He says there isn’t a correlation to the fires but recommends everyone check their HVAC and heating systems, along with maintaining your vehicle, especially in cold weather.

