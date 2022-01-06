Advertisement

RCAS: School Behavior Data Report Released

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the January 4th, 2022 Rapid city School Board meeting, student behavior was one of the topics discussed.

The board learned 144 arrests have been made so far this year compared to 58 arrests at this time last year.

Middle school is the worst with 23% of students committing an offense.

Pennington County Sheriff Sergeant Scott Sitzes says their goal is to change the behavior.

For more information on the student behavior data report click here: https://sdk12.sharepoint.com/teams/RapidCity/PUB-PDFs/BOE%20Agenda%20Submissions/Forms/AllItems.aspx?id=%2Fteams%2FRapidCity%2FPUB%2DPDFs%2FBOE%20Agenda%20Submissions%2F2021%2D2022%2F2022%2D01%2D04%20Board%20Docs%2FBehavior%20Data%20for%20BoE%20Report%20mid%20year%2021%2D22%2Epdf&parent=%2Fteams%2FRapidCity%2FPUB%2DPDFs%2FBOE%20Agenda%20Submissions%2F2021%2D2022%2F2022%2D01%2D04%20Board%20Docs&p=true

