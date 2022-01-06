Advertisement

Rapid City Police Officer legs run over during a routine traffic stop

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday morning, a Rapid City Police Officer had his legs run over after being dragged by a car during a traffic stop.

Rapid City police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Omaha Street and West Boulevard.

The vehicle was stopped, because of a failure to display tags. When the officer approached the car, there were two individuals, 32-year-old Amanda Hoftiernan and 25-year-old John Challender.

Police say Challender, who had six out-standing warrants, tried to flee the scene. While trying to do so, Challender ran over the officer who was still in the window when he took off.

”Our officers are out there 24/7 trying to uphold the law,” says Brendyn Medina, Communication Officer with the Rapid City Police Department, “making these traffic stops. Trying to keep peace and order in our society, and this is the kind of dangers they face.”

Medina says that he’s happy to report that after Challender’s dangerous actions, the officer is doing okay, sustaining a few scratches and some sore legs.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no one wins
Two people are dead and the investigation into the Christmas Day East Highway 44 crash...
Christmas Day crash claims another victim
Gavel
Former bus driver/coach pleads guilty to sex crimes

Latest News

South Dakota lawmakers convened on Nov. 11 for a special legislative session to begin the...
South Dakota State Legislature set to debate a number of transgender issues in 2022
You may have heard “not all heroes wear capes” and this weekend you have the opportunity to be...
You may have heard “not all heroes wear capes” and this weekend you have the opportunity to be a hero
Rapid City Police Officer legs run over during a routine traffic stop
Rapid City Police Officer legs run over during a routine traffic stop
Employees would be able to sue over immunizations under a proposed bill
Employees would be able to sue over immunizations under a proposed bill