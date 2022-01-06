Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth sends letter to toddler who dressed like her for Halloween

Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.
Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.(Katelyn Sutherland via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two-year-old Jalayne Sutherland caught the attention of someone at Windsor Castle after dressing up like Queen Elizabeth for Halloween.

The outfit was complete with the families corgis.

Jalayne’s mother, Katelyn Sutherland, sent a photo of her daughter to Windsor Castle and to her surprise, got a response.

Lady-in-waiting Mary Morrison writes that the outfit was “splendid” and says the Queen was pleased with the photo.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop leads to drug bust
Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland
FILE - Texas officials are suing the Biden administration over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for...
National Guard members in Texas refuse vaccine as mandate challenged
SD Dept. of Public Safety offering written CDL tests ahead of requirement changes

Latest News

Kristin Kapser from the Washington News Bureau reports from the Bureau's roof on Jan. 6, 2021.
Looking back: How our Washington News Bureau covered the Jan. 6 attack
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection