Advertisement

Plans for downtown Lead could soon become a reality

(KEVN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - Its Lead reimagined.

“A lot of excitement in the room. A lot of positive energy and we’re looking on building from that and getting these plans actually into a building mode,” said Gordon Phillips, New Facility Coordinator for the Black Hills Mining Museum

Plans unveiled during a December meeting showed ideas for downtown Lead starting with the Black Hills Mining Museum.

However, components to the overall plan aren’t exactly new.

For years, those ideas were just talk.

“‘We’d like to see a new mining museum. What would it be? Where would it be? Things in downtown. A new library, new this new that, finish our opera house.’ So, all of those components with what we’re talking about the kind of seem to be callusing,” said Phillips.

The vision is to build a new museum at Gold Run Park.

The facility would be twice the size of the current museum.

The exhibits wouldn’t change but would be reinterpreted to tell the story of mining in the Black Hills.

“That’s an exciting move for them because they get to make all that so much better and more impactful and then what we’re looking to do helps with commercial development in Lead, helps with housing, and providing that resource for the town,” said Mike Stanley, Director of Planning for Dream Design International.

Dream Design plans to construct a multi-functioning building where the current museum and library now stand.

“There would be parking. Garaged parking on the first floor taking advantage of the slope of the land and putting parking in the first two levels. On the street grade along West Maine Street, it would be a commercial facility, three commercial sweets, and the library. Above that, we’d add a couple of floors of apartments or condos whichever one we land on,” said Stanley.

The economically driven project hinges on whether or not the museum is able to relocate.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no one wins
Two people are dead and the investigation into the Christmas Day East Highway 44 crash...
Christmas Day crash claims another victim
Gavel
Former bus driver/coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
Flight delays and cancellations are creating an uncertain itinerary for many travelers.
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience many flight cancellations

Latest News

Frozen Rapid Creek
Rapid City Police Department patrol and look for homeless caught in the sub zero temperatures
National Guard Send off
More than 100 soldiers are sent off for deployment
Community Heroes Blood Drive
You may have heard “not all heroes wear capes” and this weekend you have the opportunity to be a hero
Traffic stop leads to drug bust