One more cold day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The coldest air of the season, so far - and hopefully not again, will settle in overnight. Low temperatures will range from the -10s to -20s across western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Clouds will break up a bit, but we return to cloudy by morning. Wind chill values will drop from the -20s to -50°, with the coldest numbers farther north.

Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings will expire at 11 a.m. Thursday morning when temperatures warm up and winds weaken, bringing wind chills below advisory/warning criteria. Temperatures will get above zero for much of the area, with exception for the far northern counties. A warm front will move through during the late afternoon and evening, which could bring a few snow showers for some.

Temperatures will increase Thursday night into Friday morning with some spots in the teens and 20s for the morning commute. By afternoon we will have temperatures in the 20s for the far northern counties, with many others in the 30s and 40s! Going to feel amazing.

Scattered clouds return for Saturday with a few light snow showers possible as another front passes through. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s with a few near 40°. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s to close out the weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny.

Much warmer air is headed our way next week with highs in the 40s and 50s for much of the week. Time to enjoy it!

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.