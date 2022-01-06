Advertisement

One more cold day

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The coldest air of the season, so far - and hopefully not again, will settle in overnight. Low temperatures will range from the -10s to -20s across western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Clouds will break up a bit, but we return to cloudy by morning. Wind chill values will drop from the -20s to -50°, with the coldest numbers farther north.

Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings will expire at 11 a.m. Thursday morning when temperatures warm up and winds weaken, bringing wind chills below advisory/warning criteria. Temperatures will get above zero for much of the area, with exception for the far northern counties. A warm front will move through during the late afternoon and evening, which could bring a few snow showers for some.

Temperatures will increase Thursday night into Friday morning with some spots in the teens and 20s for the morning commute. By afternoon we will have temperatures in the 20s for the far northern counties, with many others in the 30s and 40s! Going to feel amazing.

Scattered clouds return for Saturday with a few light snow showers possible as another front passes through. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s with a few near 40°. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s to close out the weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny.

Much warmer air is headed our way next week with highs in the 40s and 50s for much of the week. Time to enjoy it!

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no one wins
Two people are dead and the investigation into the Christmas Day East Highway 44 crash...
Christmas Day crash claims another victim
Gavel
Former bus driver/coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
Flight delays and cancellations are creating an uncertain itinerary for many travelers.
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience many flight cancellations

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Extreme Cold and Wind Chills Today!
Dangerously cold temperatures over the next 36 to 48 hours
Cold
Dangerously cold air expected
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Frigid Arctic Air Moves in Today