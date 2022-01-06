Advertisement

New Mexican restaurant opens in downtown Rapid City

El Nevado(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City has a new Mexican restaurant serving up authentic dishes as well as soups in the heart of downtown.

El Nevado recently opened its doors and is a family ran business.

The owner, Luis Zamora says it has been a goal of his to own a restaurant ever since he was young and now 21 years later that dream has become a reality.

The restaurant is named after the area where Luis’ mother is from and means blizzard.. and it is that heritage that inspires the dishes he serves.

“Make everything homemade. We don’t have any restaurant recipes. We have grandma and mom recipes and make everything as fresh as possible,” Luis Zamora, Owner, says

El Nevado is located in the old Curry Masala building on St. Joesph Street located near the intersection of 5th street.

