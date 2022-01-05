Advertisement

You may have heard “not all heroes wear capes” and this weekend you have the opportunity to be a hero

Community Heroes Blood Drive
Community Heroes Blood Drive(Kayla Henderson)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This weekend at Uptown Rapid, formerly the Rushmore Mall, people can donate to the Community Heroes Blood Drive.

Hospital patients need to be donated blood daily and donations drop during the holiday season.

For the community drive, Vitalant uses incentives to bring people in like giving away prizes, food, and clothing.

“Food for you from Olive Garden that will be there to feed all the donors and t-shirts while supplies last and so there’s a lot of incentives to come out gray advertising has a big drawing for a big screen TV that they will be giving away so that’s awesome as well so a lot of opportunities. Not only to save lives but to give a little bit back to the donor,” said Tori Robbins, communications manager at Vitalant.

To donate you can make an appointment here.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no one wins
Two people are dead and the investigation into the Christmas Day East Highway 44 crash...
Christmas Day crash claims another victim
Gavel
Former bus driver/coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
Flight delays and cancellations are creating an uncertain itinerary for many travelers.
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience many flight cancellations

Latest News

Traffic stop leads to drug bust
The legislation, proposed by Representative Fred Deutsch says people would be able to bring a...
Employees would be able to sue over immunizations under a proposed bill
Journey On
A newly introduced toolkit for Rapid City businesses assists both homeless population and law enforcement officers
January Sobriety Checkpoints announced