Extreme Cold and Wind Chills Today!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Very cold arctic air will be firmly entrenched across the area today through tomorrow. Highs will be below zero in spots, and wind chills will be -25 or colder. This can result in frostbite in a matter of minutes. Limit outdoor time today.

Some snow will develop in Wyoming today and move southeast. Some of that could clip extreme southwest South Dakota.

As the cold arctic air moves east later tomorrow, some light snow could develop, but any amounts will be quite light.

Warm 40s return Friday, then temperatures slip back into the 30s this weekend. But a mild ridge of high pressure may bring 50 degree temperatures next Tuesday!

