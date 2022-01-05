Dangerously cold temperatures over the next 36 to 48 hours

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wind Chill Advisories are in place for northeast Wyoming and those in western South Dakota along or south of I-90. Wind chill values could fall as low as -35° at times. Wind Chill Warnings are in place for those in south Dakota north of I-90, where wind chill values will drop to -45° at times. Frostbite could occur in as little as 10 minutes.

Wednesday’s high temperature will likely occur at midnight for nearly everyone. We will continue to have temperatures drop below zero for the entire area and stay there for Wednesday. A few snow showers will be possible in parts of northeast Wyoming and far southwest South Dakota. up to an inch will be possible. Temperatures will be even colder Wednesday night, where much of the area will be near -10° or down into the -20s and that is not including wind chill!

Temperatures will get back to the single digits for much of the area during the day Thursday. However, we will see temperatures increase into the teens after sunset Thursday as warmer air returns to the area. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the 40s for some! A weak front slides through Saturday night and takes us back into the 30s, but we’re back on track to the 40s and perhaps some 50s for much of next week!

Please remember to bring your outdoor pets inside tonight through Thursday because of how cold temperatures are going to get.

