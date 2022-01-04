Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A New York biology teacher was arrested for allegedly administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in her living room.

Laura Parker Russo, a 54-year-old biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested at her Sea Cliff, New York, home for allegedly inoculating a 17-year-old boy without parental permission. After allegedly receiving the dose, the teen went home and told his mother.

Police say the mother alerted them to the situation, and an investigation unfolded on New Year’s Day. It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how Russo obtained the vaccine and which brand it was.

Neighbors expressed concern over the incident.

“It would send panic to the public if there are people out there giving false vaccinations,” neighbor Peter Mandzych said.

The Herricks School District superintendent says Russo has been removed from the classroom and reassigned, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of the emergency department at NYU Langone, explains that a vial could be COVID counterfeit. One needs consent, patient history to allergies and medical knowledge of handling and procedure.

“You have to draw up the medication into a sterile syringe with a needle and expel some of the air, and then, you have to give the injection properly,” he said.

Russo is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 21.

