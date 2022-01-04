Advertisement

Senator Thune silent concerning political future

The three-term senator could be in line for GOP leader
Sen. Thune (R-SD) has not tipped his hand at a possible run for a fourth term in Congress.
Sen. Thune (R-SD) has not tipped his hand at a possible run for a fourth term in Congress.(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota political candidates are revving into full campaign mode this week, with one big exception - Republican Sen. John Thune. He has delayed a reelection announcement as he considers retirement.

Thune has held his Senate seat for three terms and is a likely pick to be the next Senate GOP leader. He had planned to announce a reelection decision over the holidays. But the senator has made no indication he is any closer to a decision.

If he retires, it could upend national Republican politics and create a scramble within the South Dakota GOP to fill the void.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no one wins
Flight delays and cancellations are creating an uncertain itinerary for many travelers.
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience many flight cancellations
A Pendleton Woolen Mills sign at Prairie Edge.
Indian-inspired products slip through cracks of South Dakota labeling laws

Latest News

South Dakota reports that 20 percent of the residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
8 more South Dakotans die due to COVID-19
If voters approve, another 42,500 South Dakotans could be covered by Medicaid.
Medicaid expansion to appear on SD ballot
Marijuana bills headed to Legislation
Marijuana bills headed to Legislation
City Council approves a 5 year lease with Main Street Square
City Council approves a 5 year lease with Main Street Square