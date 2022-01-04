Advertisement

The Rapid City Public Library follows the lead of other libraries canceling fines

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2019, the library dropped fines for children’s materials and now they are canceling all fines.

This way people don’t have to worry about paying large late fees.

The Rapid City public library is following a trend that libraries around the country are setting, which have all had benefited from implementing no fines.

”With overdue fines, somebody has something late inadvertently, they bring it back and it was late so they have fines charged to them, sometimes they can’t pay that and they’re embarrassed about that or they just don’t feel like they want to pay the fines and they can’t use the library anymore if those fines are high enough. So we want those people to come back to the library and feel they can come and use the library and not worry about the fines,” said Terri Davis, library director at Rapid City Public Library.

However, library materials that are significantly overdue will be considered lost and that library user will be billed for a replacement.

