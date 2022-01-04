Advertisement

Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City

Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - If you’re missing your Amazon delivery, it might be among those found dumped in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said it found nearly 600 Amazon packages dumped in a rural area of Oklahoma City.

Some boxes had been opened and items were stolen.

The sheriff’s office said the packages were supposed to be delivered by Christmas.

They had left an Amazon warehouse and were en route to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery but never made it.

The sheriff’s office said it reached out to Amazon. They, along with the Postal Service, are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no one wins
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
Flight delays and cancellations are creating an uncertain itinerary for many travelers.
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience many flight cancellations
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Authorities said a German shepherd led police to a serious crash scene near the New...
Police: Dog leads troopers to serious crash scene to help save owner
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son...
Crews box in Colorado wildfire as investigators seek cause
No one won in Monday night’s drawing, so the Powerball has increased.
Powerball jackpot rises to $610 million
COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high, colliding with cold and flu season.
How to tell if you have a cold, flu or coronavirus