Medicaid expansion to appear on SD ballot

South Dakota voters to weigh in on expanding Medicaid
If voters approve, another 42,500 South Dakotans could be covered by Medicaid.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A proposal to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota will appear on the November ballot. The secretary of state’s office announced Monday that Constitutional Amendment D was validated after an estimated 38,244 people signed petitions to put in on the ballot. That was well above the level needed.

Medicaid is a federal-state health insurance program for low-income people. South Dakota is one of 12 states that has not accepted federal incentives to expand Medicaid eligibility, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

If voters approve, the program would be made available to 42,500 additional South Dakotans in its first year, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Research Council.

