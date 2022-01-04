Advertisement

Keeping your Christmas decorations up after the holidays can be dangerous

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around 30% of the country’s home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) strongly encourages that people remove any hazards leftover from the holidays.

The Rapid City community can dispose of their Christmas trees at Fitzgerald Stadium, West Boulevard North, and the Landfill on Highway 79.

People with artificial trees are advised to go to the Landfill. These three sights will be open until the end of January.

