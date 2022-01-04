Frigid Arctic air returns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mild weather is expected overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will hold temperatures steady in the 20s and 30s. It will get a little breezy, especially toward daybreak. Many high temperatures for Tuesday will occur in the overnight hours, especially north and west of Rapid City.

A cold front slides through Tuesday morning and temperatures will fall all day long. By dinner time many will be in the teens to single digits. Winds will be whipping around through the middle of the day and there is a High Wind Watch because of it. Snow showers are possible at times, with up to 2″ of snow possible in parts of northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills.

A frigid day is expected on Wednesday. Highs will struggle to even get above zero. It will be breezy with gusts to 30 mph or higher, which will drop wind chills to -20 or colder for much of the day. Skies will be cloudy for many and depending on the track of a storm, could bring some light snow to parts of northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota, but a shift in the track could mean a few inches, or nothing. Stay tuned!

Low temperatures Thursday morning will be below zero for everyone, with many on the plains in the -10s. Thursday will feature plenty of clouds with some light snow showers possible. Highs will be in the single digits for much of the day, but warm air will start to surge into the area and take us closer to double digits after sunset!

Did someone say warmer air? Highs Friday will be in the 30s to low 40s for many. We will stay in the 30s over the weekend, but even warmer air will move in next week with the potential for some temperatures to be near, or in the 50s!

