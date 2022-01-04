Advertisement

Frigid Arctic Air Moves in Today

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A strong arctic told front moves through today, bringing high winds and sharply colder temperatures. Highs today will be in the morning, with temperatures plummeting this afternoon into the single digits and teens.

High Wind Warnings are in effect this afternoon, Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories tonight and Wednesday. Winds could gust to 65 miles per hour this afternoon behind the front, and wind chills could dip to -35 to -45 later tonight. Wind chills at this level can cause frostbite in a matter of minutes.

A few snow showers are possible behind the front today, with a band of light snow setting up in Wyoming to Nebraska Wednesday. Some of that snow could sneak into far southwest South Dakota where an inch or so of snow could fall.

Thursday will be cold, but milder air returns Friday.

