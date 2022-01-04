Advertisement

Former bus driver/coach pleads guilty to sex crimes

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A former school bus driver and volunteer basketball coach on the Pine Ridge Reservation pleads guilty to sex crimes Monday in federal court in Rapid City. 43-year old Stacey Garnette pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and enticement of a minor.

In the factual basis statement signed by Garnette, he admits to having a sexual relationship with a student in 2018 that started when she was 14 years old and he was about 39. He also admits to enticing the girl to send him a sexually explicit video of herself and sent her a video of her performing a sex act on him, also in 2018. Garnette faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced.

Most Read

Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the...
Abandoned puppies adopted by police officers who rescued them
A Tesla charging station in the parking lot of Rapid City's Rushmore Mall.
Past decade sees a surge of electric cars, South Dakota has the fourth lowest number of charging stations nationally
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Twitter bans personal Marjorie Taylor Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo
At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and...
2 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire

Latest News

Flight delays and cancellations are creating an uncertain itinerary for many travelers.
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience many flight cancellations
STRUCTURE FIRE
A house on Milehigh Avenue caught flame earlier Monday evening
Image Source: NBC / KNBN
South Dakota continues to be a destination hot spot for movers
A cold spell over the New Year’s weekend left people without a home fighting for their lives....
The community bands together to provide people with a warm place to stay this winter