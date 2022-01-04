COVID-19 numbers take a big jump up in South Dakota

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota take a big jump up on Tuesday. South Dakota’s report covers four days, from 1pm Thursday to 1pm Monday, and shows a total of 3,047 new cases. 379 of those come from Pennington County, with 60 in Oglala Lakota, 56 in Meade, 55 in Lawrence, 50 in Todd, 19 in Lyman, 17 in Bennett, 15 in Fall River, 14 in Custer and a dozen in Butte County. The number of active cases is up 1,975 Tuesday to 10,753, the highest total since December 16, 2020. The number of hospitalized COVID patients rises by 23 to 261 and there are four more deaths in Tuesday’s report, including one from Fall River County.

Wyoming is showing a total of 746 new cases Tuesday, with 35 in Campbell County and 27 in Sheridan County. The number of lab-confirmed active cases is up by 204 to 1,173, Wyoming’s highest total since late November. There are 63 hospitalized COVID patients, down one from Monday. Wyoming is reporting deaths for the first time in two weeks, adding 46 today, with two each from Sheridan and Weston Counties.