Advertisement

City Council approves a 5 year lease with Main Street Square

MSS
MSS(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Main Street Square has become a popular destination since it opened in 2011.

At the Jan 3, City Council meeting the council approved for the city to enter into another 5-year lease with Main Street Square to continue the partnership between the city and the downtown destination.

Domico Rodriguez, the President, and CEO of the square says it is a re-investment in an original vision fund project and that the parking lot that is now the square is only beginning to tap its potential.

“And we are on the cusp of some great things in downtown Rapid City and we will be able to continue to grow on it and some great things are coming in the future just wait and see,” Domico Rodriguez, says

The council also approved to sign an agreement to upgrades to Station 1 for the Rapid City Fire Department at a cost of just over $800,000 dollars.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the...
Abandoned puppies adopted by police officers who rescued them
A Tesla charging station in the parking lot of Rapid City's Rushmore Mall.
Past decade sees a surge of electric cars, South Dakota has the fourth lowest number of charging stations nationally
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Twitter bans personal Marjorie Taylor Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo
At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and...
2 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire

Latest News

Gavel
Former bus driver/coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
Flight delays and cancellations are creating an uncertain itinerary for many travelers.
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience many flight cancellations
STRUCTURE FIRE
A house on Milehigh Avenue caught flame earlier Monday evening
Image Source: NBC / KNBN
South Dakota continues to be a destination hot spot for movers