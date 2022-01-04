City Council approves a 5 year lease with Main Street Square

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Main Street Square has become a popular destination since it opened in 2011.

At the Jan 3, City Council meeting the council approved for the city to enter into another 5-year lease with Main Street Square to continue the partnership between the city and the downtown destination.

Domico Rodriguez, the President, and CEO of the square says it is a re-investment in an original vision fund project and that the parking lot that is now the square is only beginning to tap its potential.

“And we are on the cusp of some great things in downtown Rapid City and we will be able to continue to grow on it and some great things are coming in the future just wait and see,” Domico Rodriguez, says

The council also approved to sign an agreement to upgrades to Station 1 for the Rapid City Fire Department at a cost of just over $800,000 dollars.

