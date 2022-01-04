Advertisement

8 more South Dakotans die due to COVID-19

20 percent of state residents have tested positive for the virus
South Dakota reports that 20 percent of the residents have tested positive for COVID-19.(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting eight additional coronavirus deaths with another 779 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Health officials said Monday the latest deaths include two people 80 or older, three people in their 70s, two people in their 60s and 50s and one person aged 40 to 49. Two were women and six were men, and two were residents of a long-term care facility.

The deaths bring the state’s total fatalities to 2,494. Since the start of the pandemic, 179,983 state residents have tested positive for the virus, or about one in every five people.

