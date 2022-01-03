Advertisement

YMCA of Rapid City prepares for a day of family fun for everyone, non-members included

On Saturday, January 8, YMCA staff are holding a Family Fun Day event where families can experience all the club has to offer.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Updated: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’re looking for a way to get the whole family involved in a New Year resolution revolving around wellness and fitness, the YMCA of Rapid City’s upcoming Family Fun Day may help that goal become a reality.

On Saturday, January 8, YMCA staff are holding a Family Fun Day event where “families can bring their swimsuits and spend some time in our family pool going down slides,” said Ryan Messick, member relations director for the YMCA of Rapid City. “They can try a Group Exercise class or talk with one of our excellent personal trainers. We encourage them to get their basketball game on in one of our three gyms or try pickleball. We’ll have STEM activities and a bouncy house for the kids as well as a free lunch for the whole family!”

The event is free and open to the public, no membership is needed. It begins at 9:30 am and goes until 1 pm.

