Very Cold By Tomorrow Night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be quite nice across the area with highs in the mid-40s for Rapid City and the Black Hills along with mostly sunny skies. Locations up in the north and east will however be a little bit cooler with highs closer to 30s. Temperatures overnight will also be mild with lows in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow we will start out rather mild with the high temperatures occurring likely in the late morning. In the afternoon a strong cold front will come through our area and bring very gusty winds. We may see gusts as high as 65 mph at times. A high wind watch is in effect for parts of Pennington and Meade county. The cold front will also bring the temperatures way down with lows tomorrow night expected to be below zero.

By Wednesday, the winds will have died down but the temperatures will remain very cold with highs expected to be in the single digits. The overnight lows on Wednesday will likely be even colder than what we saw on New Year’s Eve with -12° currently the forecasted low.

After another cold day on Thursday, temperatures for the rest of the week are looking better with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Overall, the rest of January is forecasted to be slightly below average with around average rainfall. However, northeast Wyoming may see a little more precipitation that average.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.