Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities say a Wyoming man faces drug charges after his girlfriend complained in recorded jail calls to friends that he hadn’t bailed her out and that the drugs she claimed were hers were actually his.

Officers making a Nov. 9 traffic stop say they found meth in a pouch attached to the undercarriage of an SUV with a magnet. The 22-year-old woman said the drugs were hers and she was jailed. However, the next day she complained in jail calls to friends that her boyfriend hadn’t bailed her out and that the drugs were his.

When the boyfriend was arrested a few weeks later, he had meth in his pocket.

