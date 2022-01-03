Advertisement

Deadline approaching for Rising Star Scholarship Contest

By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The deadline for Black Hills high school students to enter this year’s Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest is coming up this Friday January 7th. Students will have a chance to win a share of $7,500 in scholarships from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health.

Entering is easy. Just record a short video of yourself talking about anything important to you and get it to us by January 7th. We’ll pick our 20 contestants from those entries and they’ll be back to record commentaries in our studio to be seen on Black Hills FOX News.

You can get an entry form and see the complete rules at https://www.blackhillsfox.com/page/rising-star-of-the-west/

