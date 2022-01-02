“Don’t get discouraged if it doesn’t come right away,” living with lifting resolutions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - New Years can be the last day to some people to do the all of the crazy things they don’t want to be associated with the next year.

For some, that’s a cheat day. Loading up on all of the calories before getting serious and hitting the gym come January 1.

“New years, want to focus on your health,” asks Michael Brown, Owner of 605 GRIT?

“It’s usually really common,” says Amanda Buffo, Owner of Koko FitClub. “Everybody has a New Years resolution. They come in with a bunch of different goals in mind, and we help them guide to whatever that goal may be. And,” adds Buffo, “really what we want to focus on is just encouraging people to just start.”

“It all is relative to their life,” says Brown, “you know? Something may have inspired [them] to take control of their health. Especially with what’s happened over the last couple years. Health has become a big priority to everybody, and so when it comes to your fitness... That’s going to be directly related to your health, and also with your nutrition too.”

That’s something Buffo agrees with, add that “diet is 80 to 90-percent of your goals. So, if you don’t follow a solid nutrition plan, you’re really not going to make a whole lot of progress on your weight loss goals. Or,” adds Buffo, “your bulking goals.”

When starting new, health-based New Years resolutions there’s a lot to keep in mind. However, maintaining healthy habits, that’s the part that takes the heavy lifting.

Brown’s way to stick with it is to “clearly define your goals, and then also make them realistic as well. It’s one thing to say, ‘I’m going to do this over the next year,’ but if you don’t have a clear definition of what that looks like, then you’re easily going to fall off track and, you know, get lost in the mix.”

“It’s all about a lifestyle change,” Buffo says, “maintaining a healthy lifestyle year round.”

Brown agrees.

“Health and fitness isn’t just a temporary thing,” adds Brown, “this should be a lifelong thing. It’s something that you should fall in love with. You find the thing that keeps you going, [and] keeps you excited. Something that you can take with you, [and] that you can relate to your life. Something that you’re excited about. The things that wakes you up.”

“You really want to start -- if you haven’t been working out,” Buffo says, “by re-familiarizing your whole body.

A way to do that is to find others with similar goals.

“A lot of people,” says Brown, “you tend to need a community or you need a support system. So, having that is extremely important. Whether or not that looks like having a workout partner, in a class type setting, joining an online support group of like-minded people... depending on what your goal is. Somebody that can help share what you’re going through, and also somebody that hold you accountable is the same thing too. Don’t get discouraged if it doesn’t come right away.”

“Find a gym that you are comfortable in,” adds Buffo. “You’re not intimidated to go to. Find a place where the staff is friendly, the people are friendly, and you don’t feel intimidated in anyway whatsoever. That’s really the key to staying consistent.”

“It’s important to explore new things,” says Brown, “just for our own personal growth.”

“[Exercise] boosts your immune system. Gives you a quick recovery process from when you do get sick. It keeps you from getting sick. So,” Buffo says, “it’s one of the most important things you can do for yourself.”

“Give it a shot,” says Brown shrugging.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.