Advertisement

Much Warmer Weather For Tomorrow

Colder Wednesday
Colder Wednesday
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect more cold weather tonight with lows in the single digits across the Black Hills. Temperatures will warm up significantly on Sunday with afternoon highs forecasted to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday and Tuesday will also be in the 30s before another big drop in temperatures on Wednesday. We may also see gusty winds then, so the wind chill values could be a lot lower than what we saw the last couple of days.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in a Christmas Day crash on East Highway 44....
Police release name of Christmas Day crash victim
A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Officials: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to murder
A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing...
Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight quarantines in bathroom
Family is fearing the worst about Nadine Turnbull.
91-year-old grandmother missing after Colorado wildfire, family says

Latest News

Warmer Sunday
Bitterly Cold to Start the New Year
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Frigid Weather as we Close 2021 and Start 2022
Cold weather will continue on New Year's Day
Very Cold Weather For New Year’s Eve
Cold weather will continue on New Year's Day
Very Cold Weather Tomorrow