Much Warmer Weather For Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect more cold weather tonight with lows in the single digits across the Black Hills. Temperatures will warm up significantly on Sunday with afternoon highs forecasted to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday and Tuesday will also be in the 30s before another big drop in temperatures on Wednesday. We may also see gusty winds then, so the wind chill values could be a lot lower than what we saw the last couple of days.

