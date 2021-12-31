Advertisement

Interim Rules Review Committee meeting to discuss current DOH proposed COVID rules

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Interim Rules Review Committee will be meeting this Thursday. The meeting will cover rules that were proposed by the Department of Health. The discussion is being conducted via electronic conference and in person at of the State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota, in Room 414.

Anyone wishing to testify must register via email by January 2, 2022, at: Kelly.Thompson@sdlegislature.gov.

Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which proposed rules they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person. Committee members are Representative Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids), Chair; Senator Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), Vice Chair; Representatives Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) and Kevin Jensen (R-Canton); and Senators Troy Heinert (D-Mission) and Timothy Johns (R-Lead).

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in a Christmas Day crash on East Highway 44....
Police release name of Christmas Day crash victim
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to murder
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with...
Juror: Kim Potter made mistake but was still responsible
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas

Latest News

In 2022, WellFully will launch a crisis care center
In 2022, WellFully will launch a crisis care center
South Dakota Department of Safety releasing number of road fatalities this past year
South Dakota Department of Safety releasing number of road fatalities this past year
The facility is being staffed with counselors and other trained professionals who work around...
In 2022, WellFully will launch a crisis care center
COVID figures for South Dakota
COVID cases trending up in South Dakota