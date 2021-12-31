COVID cases trending up in South Dakota

For the third straight time, South Dakota is reporting more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 809 this time. 58 of those are from Pennington County, with eleven apiece from Meade and Lawrence Counties. The number of active cases jumps up over 8,000 for the first time since December of last year, rising to 8,323. The total of COVID patients in the hospital is up three to 240. There are a dozen more deaths in Thursday’s report, including four from Pennington County and one each from Lawrence, Fall River and Butte Counties.

Wyoming said they have a total of 396 new cases Thursday, with 17 in Campbell County and 13 in Sheridan County. Their number of lab-confirmed active cases is up 167, pushing that over 1,000 for the first time since December 9th. They had 74 COVID patients in the hospital on Wednesday.