“We personally believe that Lakota history is not just United States history, but it’s also South Dakota history...”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Youth City Council came forward in the Legal and Finance Committee meeting Wednesday to discuss a topic they are passionate about.

Two representatives of Stevens High School and St. Thomas Moore High School brought forward a request for authorization for the Youth City Council to forward a letter of support to the state for Lakota history to be included in the Statewide Social Studies Curriculum and Standards.

”We believe it’s important not just for the representation for our Lakota friends and neighbors but also so that we can more about who we are, where we come from, the land that we are currently on right now,” said Tae Swanson, a student at Stevens High School.

The request was passed two to one.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.