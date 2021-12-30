Warmer Thursday before the Arctic air returns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will move out tonight, but there is the chance for some scattered freezing fog to develop in parts of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. This could create some slippery conditions for those who see the fog. Lows will be in the single digits for many with a few falling below zero.

Warmer air moves in for Thursday. Plenty of sunshine is expected after the fog moves out. Clouds will begin to filter in through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s for much of the area! That’s going to feel pretty mild given how cold it has been recently. Try to get out and enjoy it because the Arctic air quickly returns.

New Year’s Eve will be cloudy with snow showers. Light and fluffy snow will fall for parts of the area. Some spots could see a couple of inches, but given the fact that the snow will be so light and fluffy, some spots could see 3″-4″ by Friday evening. Temperatures will be in the single digits during the day for much of the area. Wind chills below zero.

Cold air continues for New Year’s Day, but it will be sunny! Highs will be in the single digits up north to the teens around the hills and areas south. Significantly warmer air is set to move in Sunday and early next week. Highs will be in the 40s for Rapid City! Might have to break out the shorts and t-shirts! The warm air lingers into Tuesday, before another plunge of Arctic air moves in on Wednesday.

