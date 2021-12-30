Advertisement

Very Cold Weather For New Year’s Eve

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Very cold temperatures are in the forecast for New Year’s Eve. Daytime high temperatures will only be in the single digits. Temperatures at midnight tomorrow will likely be below zero. We may also see some light snow throughout the day. Temperatures on New Year’s Day won’t be much better with highs in the teens. However, a big warm up is in the forecast for Sunday with highs back in the 40s. The mild weather will continue through Tuesday, but another drop in the temperatures is expected next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists are warning that the safeguards around the so-called "Doomsday Glacier" could...
Safeguards around ‘Doomsday Glacier’ could collapse within 5 years, scientists warn
A few books on the shelf at Rapid City's public library.
Bye bye books, Rapid City public library will close its doors for a week
A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in a Christmas Day crash on East Highway 44....
Police release name of Christmas Day crash victim
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
Ala. mom charged with multiple counts of murder in 5-year-old daughter’s death

Latest News

Cold weather will continue on New Year's Day
Very Cold Weather Tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Not Quite so Cold today, but Frigid Tomorrow
Warmer Thursday before the Arctic air returns
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Another Day in the Teens Today