Very Cold Weather For New Year’s Eve

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Very cold temperatures are in the forecast for New Year’s Eve. Daytime high temperatures will only be in the single digits. Temperatures at midnight tomorrow will likely be below zero. We may also see some light snow throughout the day. Temperatures on New Year’s Day won’t be much better with highs in the teens. However, a big warm up is in the forecast for Sunday with highs back in the 40s. The mild weather will continue through Tuesday, but another drop in the temperatures is expected next Wednesday.

