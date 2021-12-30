Rapid City man pleads not guilty to murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man has pleaded not guilty in federal court this week to a charge of second-degree murder.

Perry Joseph Fogg, 23, is accused of hitting and killing a man on a Rosebud Sioux Tribe road on July 19, 2021. He was indicted for the homicide earlier this month.

Fogg was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial.

