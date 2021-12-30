Advertisement

Police release name of Christmas Day crash victim

Rapid City man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on East Highway 44
A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in a Christmas Day crash on East Highway 44. (photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department)(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have released the name of the person killed in a Christmas Day crash.

He is 31-year-old Jamie Sayler of Rapid City. Two others in the sport utility vehicle were taken to the hospital but their conditions are unknown.

The SUV crashed on East Highway 44 at the intersection with Center Street. The driver lost control and hit a pole and another vehicle that police later learned was stolen.

The deadly crash is still under investigation. In a social media post, the police stated that alcohol and drugs might have been “factors.”

