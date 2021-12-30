Advertisement

Parents will be able to participate in ‘talking circles’ hosted by the Tribal Leaders Health Board

The discussions will go over things like how to deal with behavioral issues and the children’s...
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Great Plains Tribal Health Board is finding a new way for families to come together.

The organization is beginning a weekly talking circle for parents to discuss healthy and important ways to raise a child. The discussions will go over things like how to deal with behavioral issues and the children’s health.

Crisis Intervention Specialist Bryan Satterwhite said that a goal is to get families to communicate more and work better together.

”During the COVID crisis, everyone was crammed in the house and couldn’t go anywhere,” Satterwhite said. “During this time things would arise more than normal. So, we’re hoping to alleviate any negative things and build healthier families.”

The talking circle meeting begins on January 5th.

