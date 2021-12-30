Advertisement

Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo

The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to...
The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger in a restricted area after hours. He was attacked and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.(Source: WBBH via CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.

The 8-year-old tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.

A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

The Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people were killed and others were injured, including an officer, in a...
Shooting ‘rampage’ in Denver area ends with at least 6 dead, including suspect
Searching "dreamcatcher" on Etsy turns up tens of thousands of products, most of which have the...
Indian-inspired goods hurt Native American artisans
Scientists are warning that the safeguards around the so-called "Doomsday Glacier" could...
Safeguards around ‘Doomsday Glacier’ could collapse within 5 years, scientists warn
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Bystander uses stun gun on a shoplifter who assaulted store employees

Latest News

The 27-year-old created a disturbance by knocking over a podium and had to be taken away by...
RAW: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run acts out in Fla. court appearance
Great Plains Tribal Chairman's Health Board will have talking circles for parents in January.
Talking Circles begin in January
The Rapid City youth council will send a letter to Pierre outlining their concern about the...
Rapid City youth council concerned about social studies
Despite laws to protect Native American arts and crafts from fakes, artisans struggle to have...
Native American artisans compete with fake arts and crafts
Even if you winterized your home, the recent and coming cold snaps could sap your energy.
Combating the cold snaps