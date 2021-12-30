Amputee gifted runner blade to get back on her feet

CANTON, Ma. (WJAR) – A woman in Rhode Island who lost her leg in an accident five months ago is still adjusting to life without a limb.

A group of women from 6 Fit Studios in Canton, Massachusetts gifted Kendra Cucino-D’Allesandro a runner blade, so she can get a sense of normalcy back in her life.

Instead of lacing up their running shoes, the women at the fitness center are all amputees who lost a leg but gained a blade.

“It makes me feel comfortable when I’m running that I don’t feel like I have an amputation or a prosthetic I feel like I have two legs,” explained Noelle Lambert, the founder of the Born to Run Foundation.

Lambert, a Division 1 athlete, lost her leg in 2016. Running and fitness was everything to her.

She founded the Born to Run Foundation about two and a half years ago to help change the lives of others by gifting them specialized prosthetics.

Lambert said insurance companies won’t cover the cost of specialized prosthetics, and they can range anywhere from $10-15 thousand.

The blade donated to Cucino-Dallesandro marked the foundation’s 16th donation.

“It’s overwhelming and I’m just so thankful and blessed to be having this opportunity,” Cucino-D’Allesandro said.

The 32-year-old mom had been on the back of her fiance’s motorcycle in July when a person, who was texting and driving, hit them.

As a result, her leg was amputated.

“Things have been extremely challenging since the accident. I’m trying not to focus on me having a disability. I’m just trying to live my normal life,” Cucino-D’Allesandro said.

A big part of her life has always been running – something she can now continue to do because the blade will give her balance.

“I keep hearing from the grapevine she wants to get into Paralympic track and field so we’re going to help her every step of the way,” Lambert said.

“I can’t wait for what opportunities I have in the future for sure,” Cucino-D’Allesandro said.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.