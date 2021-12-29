Snowmobiles hit the trails after recent snowfall

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s safe to say the cold is not for everyone. However, for some businesses in the Black Hills, the cold, or more importantly the snow, is an important part of winter tourism.

Recent snowfall is finally getting snowmobile riders out on the trails.

“Yeah, we just finally got enough snow here. There’s probably about 6 inches of snow so we’re able to send some sleds out,” said Brent Eslinger from Recreational Springs Resort.

Technically, the season opened on December 15.

“This is the first day that we’ve actually allowed rentals to go out,” Eslinger said.

He added he is excited because the snow plays an important part in his business.

“Basically, it’s our livelihood or whatever with all the people out here to ride the trail systems. So, it’s very important that we hopefully have a great season,” said Eslinger.

A dry start to the season already caused a few bumps on the trail.

“We’ve had a lot of changes due to lack of snow and stuff. A lot of people rebook and reschedule and book more stuff out so it looks like as long as we get snow it’ll be a great season,” said Eslinger.

Despite only a few inches on the trails, that snow drew a group from Florida.

“I was really cold when people here thought that it wasn’t cold at all,” said Emelyn Keever from Florida.

“It’s my first time seeing snow so, it’s alright,” added Sierra Collins from Florida.

“My mom’s going to drive me. Excited and nervous at the same time because my mom has never driven one in a long time so she might crash us,” said Keever.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.