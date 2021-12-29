Advertisement

Rapid City growth continues, sales tax revenue proves it with what is looking to be a record setting year

Main Street in Rapid City
Main Street in Rapid City(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been another big year for sales tax in Rapid City. In fact, it’s slated to be the biggest one yet.

Previously, 2020 saw record setting numbers just over 30-million dollars. However, even though data hasn’t been collected for the last two months of this year, numbers are already rivaling last years revenue.

For the last 17 months in a row, sales tax numbers were higher in comparison to the same month the prior year.

City officials speculate this is due to increased population and building permits, where homes are occupied straight away. They add that behind each permit is a local workforce who contribute to the expansion of the city.

“That money stays in the community and gets turned over in the community,” says Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City’s Communications Coordinator, “and then where do we see that? It comes out in the sales tax dollars.”

Shoemaker says the Lakota Nation Invitational contributes to big December numbers, and that it’s safe to say the City is on pace to eclipse 2020, which was previously a record-setting year.

The total sales tax revenue for 2021 will be released sometime early next year.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people were killed and others were injured, including an officer, in a...
Shooting ‘rampage’ in Denver area ends with at least 6 dead, including suspect
Searching "dreamcatcher" on Etsy turns up tens of thousands of products, most of which have the...
Indian-inspired goods hurt Native American artisans
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Bystander uses stun gun on a shoplifter who assaulted store employees
Chad Isaak, 47, was sentenced to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions.
North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison

Latest News

With the recent cold snap in the Black Hills area, winterizing your home is key.
Ways to avoid a high energy bill when the temperatures are low
A few books on the shelf at Rapid City's public library.
Bye bye books, Rapid City public library will close its doors for a week
Snowmobile trails
Snowmobile trails
Fire station renovations
Fire station renovations