Rapid City growth continues, sales tax revenue proves it with what is looking to be a record setting year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been another big year for sales tax in Rapid City. In fact, it’s slated to be the biggest one yet.

Previously, 2020 saw record setting numbers just over 30-million dollars. However, even though data hasn’t been collected for the last two months of this year, numbers are already rivaling last years revenue.

For the last 17 months in a row, sales tax numbers were higher in comparison to the same month the prior year.

City officials speculate this is due to increased population and building permits, where homes are occupied straight away. They add that behind each permit is a local workforce who contribute to the expansion of the city.

“That money stays in the community and gets turned over in the community,” says Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City’s Communications Coordinator, “and then where do we see that? It comes out in the sales tax dollars.”

Shoemaker says the Lakota Nation Invitational contributes to big December numbers, and that it’s safe to say the City is on pace to eclipse 2020, which was previously a record-setting year.

The total sales tax revenue for 2021 will be released sometime early next year.

